Eight Care Home Workers Overdose On Covid Vaccine.



Germany’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been subdued after a mistake in adminstering the jab when eight workers in the north accidently received an overdose. Vorpommern-Ruegen district authorities said the care home workers in Stralsund city received five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, Dec. 27. Four went to hospital for observation after developing flu-like symptoms.

‘I deeply regret the incident. This individual case is due to individual errors. I hope that all those affected do not experience any serious side-effects,’ district chief Stefan Kerth said in a statement. BioNtech has previously said that larger doses were tested in the Phase 1 study without serious consequences.

