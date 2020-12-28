Ximo Puig: Help Will Be Offered to British Residents Following Brexit

THE President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said that help will be offered to British residents following Brexit with a telephone line being set up to support them.

Puig asks for speed in issuing visas for British nationals travelling to the region, which is home to a third of Spain’s residents, so that they do not have any bureaucratic problems.

After meeting with the Valencian Members of the European Parliament, José Manuel García Margallo (PP) and Inmaculada Rodríguez-Piñero and Domènec Ruiz Devesa (PSOE), to analyse the consequences of the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (Brexit), Ximo Puig said:

“A helpline will be set up to help and support the British living in the Valencian Community so that they have all the information they need about this new situation.”

British residents have been assured by the Generalitat that they will maintain all the fundamental services in the Valencian Community, such as health, according to the President.

He insisted that he wanted the lowest Brexit possible and that the current agreement is positive since it guarantees trade relations reiterating that British residents will continue to be cared for.

He has confirmed that the objective of the Generalitat is to carry out a post-Brexit operation when the pandemic improves and to intensify relations with the United Kingdom.

