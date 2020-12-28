SEVERAL bus shelter billboards were vandalised in Barcelona with messages supporting illegal occupation of properties, best known as ‘squatting’.

-- Advertisement --



Squatters in Spanish are known as ‘okupas’.

The vandals’ messages supporting ‘squatting’ were removed by the Barcelona Guardia Urbana yesterday, Sunday, December 27 and had been put in place instead of the advertising campaigns which had paid for the spot.

Barcelona City Council explained that the billboards are managed by a private company.

Some of the messages which could be read on place of the advertising were “Jesus was born a squatter. Eviction is an insult to Christmas”, “Better a neighbour who’s a squatter than a neighbour who’s a police officer”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vandals’ messages supporting ‘squatting’ removed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.