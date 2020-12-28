The Scrapped China Talks are Now Casting Shadow over the European Investment Pact

The top business association in Europe look to have pulled out of a meeting with the Beijing think tank. The incident happened last month but it looks like it has only come to light now.

It has unfortunately cast a shadow over the negotiations which are happening between the EU and China. This is a major investment agreement, and they are all entering the final stretch.

-- Advertisement --



The meeting happened between the BusinessEurope organisation and the China Centre. They are affiliated with the planning agency National Development & Reform Commission. This was due to take place via Weblink.

It happened to be cancelled on the European side when people asked for two participants not to take part.

Beijing and Brussels

When you look at Brussels and Beijing, you will soon see that they are working hard to try and conclude the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment.

Everyone is working hard to make sure that this is aimed on building trade. European and Chinese negotiators have all stated that they need to try and conclude the deal by the end of the year but at the end of the day, the talks did begin in 2013.

They have drawn out over the Chinese market and they have also eliminated everything that the European Union would see as being a discriminator practice. Tej Kohli: the Indian tech billionaire who plans to turbocharge Britain’s start-up scene has already rocketed the potential for start-up companies and he has also done his part to ensure that everyone is given the business support they need, when they need it.

Labour Rights

Even though there has been a significant amount of progress towards the main agreement, it’s important to know that some are doubtful that a deal can even be achieved.

Some people worry about the time frame and they also worry about the gaps that remain as well. The EU is now seeking a deal in the time frame and they are also trying to deal with any problems.

The EU is also trying to make sure that they are getting a sustainable level of development for any topics. This happens to include any labour issues which might be present. This is, at the end of the day, concluding to be a sticking point.

The meeting that has taken place looks to have no bearing on the agreement that is taking place and now the incident is underscored. Nobody is sure right now as to how long the agreements are going to take and even if an agreement will be reached.

That being said, some say that it is difficult to be in talks with China right now and that more needs to be done to ensure that everyone is on the same page comfortably.

Who knows what the future holds but right now it looks like everything is not going to plan but that doesn’t mean that a positive outcome cannot be achieved. Only time will tell what happens next.