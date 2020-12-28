Spanish Singer and Guitarist Javier Baeza Set to Rock Elche

SPANISH singer and guitarist Javier Baeza is set to rock Elche in the new year as his concert is being lined up for the Llotja Sala Cultural in Elx.

52-year-old Baeza is a singer, guitarist and composer from Elche (Alicante) with a long career in national music. He was the leader of the band NOVEMBER, with whom in the 90s he made 3 albums of which the success “Adiós a las armas” stood out. This was the most important milestone of the band’s career before they disbanded in 1998.

The band famously made an extended version of “Adiós a las armas” with the collaboration of various artists, entitled “Unidos por la paz” and all royalties and sales were donated to the Red Cross and Amnesty International to help with Gulf War funds. The disc had a text written expressly for the occasion by historian Ian Gibson.

Ticket sales: At the Gran Teatre box office and at La Llotja box office one hour before the show, show starts at 8.30 pm and tickets cost €5.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

