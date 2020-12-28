South Korea Reports First Cases Of Covid Mutation

SOUTH Korea reports first cases of the new Covid mutation

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Monday, December 28 that South Korea has become the latest country to record cases of the new Covid-19 variant, thought to be up to 70 per cent more infectious than the original strain of the virus. Officials confirmed that the new mutation was brought in by three people travelling from London on December 22.

South Korea has actually seen a drop in cases, with 808 new infections recorded on Sunday, December 28; however, health officials warned that this may be a misleading figure as fewer tests were carried out over the Christmas period.

Presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min said on Sunday that they are working on speeding up the country’s vaccination process, which has been widely criticised as being too far behind other nations.

‘The government is doing all it can to advance this time frame and is also making progress,’ he said.

