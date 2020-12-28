Police hunt for a victim’s partner after woman is fatally stabbed

Police hunt for a victim's partner after woman is fatally stabbed
CREDIT: Guardia Civil

Police are hunting for a victim’s partner after a woman was fatally stabbed outside her home in Villarrubia de los Ojos, Ciudad Real

The 51-year-old from a stab wound to the neck on Sunday afternoon, December 27, the Guardia Civil has confirmed.

112 emergency service received a call just before 5.40pm, and when officers from the Guardia Civil and Local Police arrived at the scene, the victim was still alive.

But, despite the efforts of a doctor, basic life service ambulance (SVB), an emergency ambulance and a medical helicopter, she died shortly afterwards.


According to sources, there were no previous complaints of violence made to the police by the victim.

