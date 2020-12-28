Police are hunting for a victim’s partner after a woman was fatally stabbed outside her home in Villarrubia de los Ojos, Ciudad Real

The 51-year-old from a stab wound to the neck on Sunday afternoon, December 27, the Guardia Civil has confirmed.

-- Advertisement --



112 emergency service received a call just before 5.40pm, and when officers from the Guardia Civil and Local Police arrived at the scene, the victim was still alive.

But, despite the efforts of a doctor, basic life service ambulance (SVB), an emergency ambulance and a medical helicopter, she died shortly afterwards.

According to sources, there were no previous complaints of violence made to the police by the victim.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police hunt for a victim’s partner after woman is fatally stabbed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.