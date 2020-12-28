PCR tests stolen, wrecked and left strewn in street

SEVERAL PCR tests were stolen from a medical centre in Vizcaya, then wrecked and thrown in the street.

Guenes Town Council shared on Twitter the images of the trashed PCR tests littering local streets.

The Sodup Medical Centre was broken into, they reported, since one of the windows which accesses the room where the PCR tests to detect coronavirus are carried out was left open. “Someone entered and took the tests, destroyed them and threw them around the town” the council said in a statement.

The table where the tests were kept was left empty.

Once it is discovered who took the tests, they could face fines as it is “an unnecessary attack against the public health of local people” the town hall said.

