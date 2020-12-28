No Changes To Restrictions For Andalucía Over New Year

THE Junta de Andalucía has announced that there will be no changes to restrictions over New Year

The President of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno announced on Monday, December 28 that the current coronavirus measures will remain in place until January 10 and therefore, there will be no modification or tightening of the current restrictions.

Under the current regime, mobility between Andalucía provinces is allowed and although bars and restaurants can open until 10:30pm, no alcohol can be served between 6pm and 8pm. Shops can remain open until 9pm. The curfew between 11pm and 6am will remain in place with the exception of New Year’s Eve, when it is 1:30am.

In a statement Moreno said: “The established criteria are still in place for this week in which we have our end of year celebrations.” He went on to thank the people of Andalucía for making all of this possible by being responsible over Christmas, which in turn has resulted in “reasonably low infection and hospitalisation incidence rates.”

On the other hand, the president called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to tighten restrictions in airports in light of cases of the new Covid variant reaching the region, “since all infected patients have come from the United Kingdom.”

