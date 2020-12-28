WITH a continued rise in infections, the Balearic Government, despite the fact that it is now in possession of the Pfizer vaccine, has imposed new restrictions on movement and commerce effective from Tuesday, December 29.

Bars, cafes and restaurants must close at 6pm and shops, small businesses, petrol stations and supermarkets, except those that sell essentials are required to close by 8pm.

-- Advertisement --



Shopping centres occupying more than 700 square metres will not be allowed to open at weekends or national holidays which is likely to cause significant bunching for those wishing to purchase gifts for Three Kings night.

Normally, the weekend before the celebration is very busy but now, shoppers will have to either buy their presents in the last week of December before 8pm or on January 4 which could see large numbers of shoppers converging on those establishments and causing chaos with little likelihood of social distancing being observed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Covid-19 restrictions introduced by Balearic Government”.