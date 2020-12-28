Medical staff give up Christmas holidays to fight pandemic

AFTER reviewing a request from the Balearic Health Department, staff at the Son Espases Hospital have agreed to give up their Christmas holiday bookings in order to fight the continued pressure on the hospital due to Copvid-19 infections.

Those who are currently on holiday (and are still on the Island) will return to work as soon as they can whilst others who days leave booked will postpone their vacation days to 2021.

The head of personnel at the hospital has warned the Balearic Government that more still needs to be done in order to fight the rise in positive infections and also highlighted the strain being placed on staff both mentally and physically.

