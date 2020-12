AFTER several years as a police dog working for the Palma Local Police, officer Max has passed away and the Council will name a tree after him by way of thanks for his years of service.

According to a post by the Local Police, he spent his last days with his police family at his local station in the company of regular carers, friends and canine companion Buddy.

