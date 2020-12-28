GOLF Legend Greg Norman Hospitalised With Covid-19 after symptoms flare-up

Greg Norman, the 65-year-old Australian golfing legend, has tested positive for Covid-19 and been taken back into hospital in Florida on Sunday, December 27.

Norman had been playing at the PNC Championship exhibition in Orlando on December 19 and 20, and returned a negative test there, but then complained of muscle aches and fever later in the week, and had been admitted to hospital on Christmas Day, but then returned home again on Boxing Day, while he waited for the results of another test.

The golfing great posted on Instagram, “I hope this will be my final update on this COVID saga, back in hospital after getting a positive result. The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today. Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work. Then my taste failed, where beer tastes bad and wine the same, at times struggling with memory of names and things”.

Norman’s son, also named Greg, had also played at the PNC Championship with his father and has confirmed he and his wife have also tested positive.

