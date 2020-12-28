EVERTON v Man City Cancelled As Covid Outbreak Hits Man City and they close their training ground

The match at Goodison Park tonight (Monday) between Everton and Manchester City, has been cancelled, after more City players tested positive for Covid-19, with Gabriel Jesus, and Kyle Walker having already missed the Boxing Day game with Newcastle.

City have taken the step of closing their CFA training ground, in a bid to contain the virus outbreak, leaving their trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, to play Chelsea, in doubt, and their Carabao Cup semi-final with neighbours United also looking to be a casualty.

A statement from the club said, “Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed. After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond”.

It continued, “Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume”.

Adding, “Everyone at the Club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition”.

