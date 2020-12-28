Chinese Video-Game CEO Dies of Suspected Poisoning

LIN QI, the CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo Games, has died aged 39 after being hospitalised, as Shanghai police investigate suspected poisoning.

Yoozoo announced that Lin, the founder, chairman and top shareholder, died on Christmas Day at a Shanghai hospital, apparently being poisoned on December 16, the company said he entered the hospital after experiencing discomfort but was sadly unable to recover.

Yoozoo, also called Youzu Interactive Co., has launched titles including “Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming” and in September, reached an agreement with Netflix Inc. to adapt the science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem” into a series.

It is being reported by The China Economic Weekly that Xu Yao, CEO of The Three-Body Problem Universe, which is an affiliate company working with Lin’s Yoozoo over several Chinese adaptations, could be responsible for Qi’s death.

The CEW reported that there were “work-related disputes between Lin and Yao, due to which the latter had his salary deducted.”

Yoozoo Games are probably most famous for producing the League of Angels series.

