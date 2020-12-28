China: Wuhan journalist Zhang Zhan has been jailed for four years

CHINESE citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been jailed for four years for her live broadcast from Wuhan, China when the COVID-19 outbreak began.

-- Advertisement --



The 37-year-old, who “attended the trial in a wheelchair”, was found guilty by Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court on Monday, December 28, of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

Zhan, a former lawyer, “was in poor health” when she was sentenced at a brief hearing in the Shanghai court as she has been on a hunger strike for several months.