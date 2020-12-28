China: Wuhan journalist Zhang Zhan has been jailed for four years

CHINESE citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been jailed for four years for her live broadcast from Wuhan, China when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The 37-year-old, who “attended the trial in a wheelchair”, was found guilty by Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court on Monday, December 28, of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.
Zhan, a former lawyer, “was in poor health” when she was sentenced at a brief hearing in the Shanghai court as she has been on a hunger strike for several months.
“She did not immediately say if she would appeal [against the sentence],” lawyer Zhang Keke said.
She was one of the few citizen journalists in China to report on the early experiences of people in Wuhan during the city’s lockdown with her live reports and essays of the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak being widely shared on social media platforms in February.
The citizen journalist wrote in one February essay that the government “didn’t give people enough information, then simply locked down the city”.
“This is a great violation of human rights,” she wrote.
Ms Zhang is one of several citizen journalists who have run into trouble for reporting on Wuhan while the others have either been detained or ordered to stop their online reporting.
