British passenger refused entry to Mallorca

NATIONAL POLICE at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma refused entry to a British man who arrived from Stansted Airport on Saturday, December 26, because he was not a resident of the Balearic Islands.

According to the Government Delegation, there were 27 passengers on the flight from London, of which 10 were Spanish and 17 foreigners, who provided proof that they were residents of the Balearic Islands.

The British man was sent back to the UK when the National Police checked his passport and ID and found he did not meet with requirements in order to be allowed entry to Mallorca.

Restrictions were tightened on December 22 for entrance by air and sea from the United Kingdom, meaning that only Spanish citizens or residents in Spain are allowed to enter. This restriction will be in place for now until January 5 and could be extended in an aim to prevent coronavirus from spreading. Those who are allowed to enter still require a negative test, must fill out a Health Control Form and have their temperatures checked.

