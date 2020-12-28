94-year-old care home resident first in Mallorca to receive vaccine

WITH the first batch of Pfizer vaccine arriving in Mallorca, on Sunday, December 27, staff and residents at the OMS-Sant Miquel residence in Palma were the first to be inoculated against Covid-19.

94-year-old Avelina Serrano was in the front of the queue and became the first resident to test the vaccine and Carlos Villafáfila, who is head of the vaccination campaign in the Islands confirmed that she suffered no immediate side effects.

Not all of the residents and staff were given the injections, because it was considered prudent to leave a number without vaccination in case there were any problems with side effects but on Sunday, 55 of those in care and 79 workers were inoculated.

The balance will receive the vaccine in a few days as it rolls out across Mallorca and then Ibiza and Menorca.

