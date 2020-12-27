Tourist Kicked Out Of Restaurant For ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit

TOURIST left fuming after she is kicked out of a restaurant for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ outfit

A tourist at Bondi Beach’s North Bondi Fish restaurant was left feeling furious after a waitress told her that her clothes were “not acceptable” for dining at the eatery. Italian Martina Corradi took to Facebook on Thursday, December 24, saying she felt “embarrassed and humiliated” that the crop top and trousers combo was deemed inappropriate by staff.

Martina posted on Facebook: “I just want an opinion from outside even because I felt very embarrassed and offended at the same time.

“We did the sign in and we took a sit at the terrace outside, under the sun.

“The waitress as soon as I took a sit she said that I’m not well dressed and this is not acceptable to stay in a place like that.”

Martina went on to claim that the staff member called a manager who agreed that she was not dressed properly for a restaurant.

Most people on social media showed their support for Martina’s mortifying ordeal, with one user posting:

“Nope you look just fine – ESPECIALLY for the context of Bondi beach restaurant!!”

