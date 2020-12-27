Solar power helps the environment and saves money

IN an effort to save money and reduce the amount of CO2 emissions pumped into the air, the Estepona Council is installing solar panels on the exteriors of three buildings.

The buildings chosen are the Francisco Muñoz Pérez municipal football stadium, the El Carmen covered pavilion and the Padre Manuel cultural centre.

This is an ongoing project within the municipality to achieve a more sustainable environment, and the Council estimates that the work on these three buildings alone represents an energy saving of more than 300,000 watts each year and a reduction in the electricity bill of more than €36,777 per year.

