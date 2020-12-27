102nd birthday

THE Council in Llucmajor was delighted to learn that local resident Madó Magdalena Pons Llompart has celebrated her 102nd birthday and in order to offer their congratulations, Councillors visited her with a gift of a large bunch of flowers.

Library grant

THE Binissalem Library has received a grant of €2,670 from the Mallorca Council which it will use to purchase furniture for the new children’s comic section, plus specialist equipment and stools as well as a printer for those using the internet facilities.

Musical theatre

THERE is a chance for all of the family to enjoy the musical Aladdin at the Santa Margalida Auditorium at 6pm on Saturday January 2 with tickets costing €5 per person available from the Santa Margalida Library.

Hoax calls

THE Ministry of Health has issued a warning that possible fraudsters are calling people advising that they can make an appointment to receive the Covid-19 injection at home but this is a lie as vaccinations will take place in designated locations.

No cars

STREETS in the centre of Manacor have become pedestrian access only in order to allow residents to enjoy shopping and simply walking through narrow thoroughfares safely. Free parking for two hours is available in the underground car park in Plaza de Sant Jaume

Toy collection

ONCE again, the Santanyi Council has organised a collection of toys that are no longer loved by children and some 1,500 have been donated (double last year’s total) and will be passed to Caritas to distribute to disadvantaged children.

