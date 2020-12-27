NASHVILLE Bombing Suspect Gifted A House To A Los Angeles Woman it has been revealed



Michelle Swing, a 29-year-old woman in Los Angeles, was, according to county records, given a property on November 25, 2020, for $0.00 (£0.00), that was worth $160,000 (£120,000), via a quitclaim form, but her signature does not appear on the transfer, and she denies even knowing anything about the house in question, nor the transfer, reports the DailyMail.com.

-- Advertisement --



The problem is, the house belonged to Anthony Quinn Warner, aged 63, who a person of interest to the FBI, in connection with the Christmas Day Nashville bombing, as FBI agents swooped on the property yesterday (Saturday) morning, hunting for clues.

Video footage prior to the explosion, obtained by investigators, revealed a white RV camper being driven to the location and parked up outside the AT+T building where the explosion occurred, and in photos of the property given to Swing, a white RV, matching the one in the video footage, is clearly visible, parked-up alongside the house.

The FBI revealed that human remains were discovered in the wreckage, believed to be a suicide and that they are not looking for any other suspect, although they have not identified the remains yet.

Miss Swing commented, “In the state of Tennessee, you can deed a property to someone else without their consent, or their signature or anything. I didn’t even buy the house, he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say”, declining to say if she knew Warner, adding: “I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI”.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.