Pope County Sheriff’s Office in Atkins, Arkansas, is investigating a suspected multiple homicide that took place on Christmas night (Friday), when a family member visiting the home, discovered five bodies shot dead, all believed to be related, and police are not looking for any suspect, as the shooter is believed to be among the five dead.

All the victims were females, believed to be aged from 8 to 50-years-of-age, but are yet to be identified, as the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas State Crime Lab continue their investigation, and try to establish a motive for the deaths.

Shane Jones, the Pope County Sheriff, in a press conference on Saturday afternoon said, “It’s rare anywhere. We just need to pray for a family that’s just been devastated. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public”.

