MURDER investigation launched as man killed in Boxing Day hit and run

A 28-year-old tragically died in the early hours of December 26 when a car that hit him failed to stop, prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder investigation. In what police believe was a deliberate attack, the man was struck by the vehicle shortly before 6am in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

Detective Sergeant Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who tragically died this morning.

“We’re in the early stages of our investigation and I’d urge anyone who witnesses anything who hasn’t yet spoken to us, or anyone with any information or dash cam footage to get in touch as soon as they can.

“A family have lost a loved one and we need to find out what took place and who is responsible.”

Emergency services attended the victim, who was found with serious head injuries, at the scene, but sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later.

