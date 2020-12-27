Gibraltar Curfew and shops closed more new measures

Gibraltar has announced this early evening Sunday, December 27, to introduce new measures from tomorrow as COVID case numbers rise.

Gibraltar has announced a curfew from 10 pm till 6 am from tomorrow Monday, December 28. all non-essential shops will also be required to close.

These latest measures and, most severe restrictions yet come as a new strain of COVID believed to have been first detected in the UK has it’s understood possibly caused an increase in Gibraltar cases although this is not proven at this time.

There are now 482 cases in Gibraltar with 68 being detected today Sunday, December 27.

Over 1700 people are in self-isolation in Gibraltar.

These figures confirmed by chief minister Fabian Picardo who claimed these were the tougher measures he announced now to stop the virus spreading, we must observe these restrictions for at least the next 14 days.

