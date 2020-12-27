Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned Player of the Century at Globe Soccer Awards

SUPERSTAR footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday, December 27.

The Juventus forward was presented the award by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, in an award ceremony that also saw Robert Lewandowski win the ⁣Globe Soccer Award for Player of the Year 2020.

Ronaldo beat the likes of Barcelona captain and top-goalscorer Lionel Messi and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho to scoop the award.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner clinched the award at the gala night which held in Dubai just days after he was presented with the Golden Foot Award.

After receiving the award, the 35-year-old said: “Thanks to all the people who voted for me and thanks to my teammates, the clubs I played with, the national team, my family and friends. It’s an exceptional achievement, this gives me the motivation to continue my journey and I hope to be able to play for a few more years,

“Talent is never enough. You have to work hard,” said CR7, speaking to all his young fans at home.

The coach of the century award went to Pep Guardiola, the team of the year award went to Bayern Munich, while the team of the century was awarded to Real Madrid.

Other winners included:

Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Player of the Century: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Manager of the Year: Hans-Dieter Flick

Hans-Dieter Flick Manager of the Century : Pep Guardiola

: Pep Guardiola Team of the Year : Bayern Munich

: Bayern Munich Team of the Century : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Lifetime Achievement Award : Gerard Piqué and Iker Casillas

: Gerard Piqué and Iker Casillas Agent of the Century: Jorge Mendes

The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards also paid a video tribute to two legends of football who passed away recently, Argentina’s 1986 World Cup hero Diego Maradona and Paolo Rossi, whose six goals helped Italy win the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

