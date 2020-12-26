Twelve-Year-Old Girl Stabs Step-Father in Spain’s Valencia

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD girl stabs her step-father in Spain’s Valencia as he beat her mother

A twelve-year-old child has stabbed her step-father in Torrent in Valencia as he held her mother by the neck and repeatedly hit her head. Local Police said that the girl’s mother had been subjected to several brutal beatings in the previous days and that the child most likely saved her life.

Local and National police responded to a complaint on Wednesday, December 23 where they found a 32-year-old Belgian national had been stabbed in the armpit. After he was transferred to the General Hospital in Valencia, the girl admitted she had stabbed him to stop him from hurting her mother. Three other children were in the house at the time. Police sources reported to Las Provincias that the child had even recorded audio of the abuse, which will now be used in a domestic abuse case against him.

