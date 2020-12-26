Shemar Moore ‘S.W.A.T’ And ‘Criminal Minds’ Star Has Covid-19 he reveals to his fans on Twitter on Christmas Eve

Shemar Moore, the 50-year-old star of S.W.A.T and Criminal Minds, revealed on Christmas Eve to his 3.7 million followers on Instagram that he has tested positive for Covid-19, believing that he had food poisoning first of all.

-- Advertisement --



He posted, “I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago, I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”, adding that he “will be OK2, but didn’t have the cough, and hadn’t lost his sense of taste or smell, all usual symptoms of the virus, he continued, “I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”.

Then Shemar More added, “This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But… I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”, while urging fans to wear facemasks and PPE.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’S.W.A.T’ And ‘Criminal Minds’ Star Shemar More Has Covid-19”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.