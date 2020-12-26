Scotty’s beamed up

The actor James Doohan who played “Scotty” in the sci-fi series Star Trek is truly in space.

It’s understood the ashes of James Doohan the actor who played “Scotty” in Star Trek are actually in space because they were smuggled aboard the international space centre by Richard Garriott (59) in 2008.

In secret “Scotty’s “ashes have travelled 1.7 billion miles in total. James Doohan, the actor asked for his ashes to be ‘beamed’ into space when he died in 2005 aged 85 years old.

The Canadian actor’s remains in part were smuggled aboard the space station and have now travelled more than 1.7 billion miles in space in an incredible story of the most amazing “last request” ever.

In 2008 Richard Garriot was a private astronaut on the space station and had access and time to smuggle “Scotty’s” ashes aboard.

After being contacted by the actor’s son Chris only days before a launch on a RUSSIAN capsule, Mr garriot agreed to take the ashes aboard in an unprecedented and secretive way.

The actor’s ashes and a photo of him laminated are hidden under the floor of the Columbus module of the I.S.S.

“Beam me up Scotty” Has completely new meaning now as the ashes of James Doohan the actor looks down on us all.

