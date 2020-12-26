ALMERIA province’s Education authorities reported 590 cases of pupils kept home from school for fear of Covid­­-19.

Primary school pupils accounted for 409 of the children with the remainder in the 12 to 16-year-old age group.

-- Advertisement --



Announcing the survey last October Antonio Jimenez, the Junta’s Education and Sports delegate to Almeria, explained that his department wanted to determine whether absentees had over-protective parents or came from at-risk families.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “School absenteeism in Almeria.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.