Police Officers Arrested For Assault in Spain’s Madrid

TWO police officers have been arrested for sexual assault in Spain’s Madrid

The National Police in Madrid have arrested two police officers for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, and later sending her explicit photos of themselves. The victim, a young Venezuelan woman, said the officers followed her to Ricardo Ortiz Street shortly after 1am on Saturday, December 19, where one of them opened her pants and touched her buttocks and vagina, and fondled her breasts. The 27-year-old claimed that the officer demanded her phone number and sent her a nude photo of himself through WhatsApp later that night, according to El Mundo.

The officers deny all wrong-doing, and assert that they approached the woman because she was on the street after curfew. They say they saw her hide something and carried out a legal search to see if she was carrying anything suspicious, “but nothing more,” union sources told Europa Press.

The officers have been released on bail pending trial.

