POLICE launch urgent appeal for missing teen who disappeared on Christmas Eve

A frantic search has been launched for 16-year-old Charlie Coleman who disappeared from Hastings in East Sussex on Christmas. Charlie was last seen walking towards Alexandra Park at around 10:55pm.

In a statement, Inspector Dan Russell, of Sussex Police, said: “We are searching for Charlie as we are concerned about her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who knows where she is or has any seen her.”

Police say that the teenager if 5ft 2in tall with dark blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, grey Nike leggings and black trainers.

