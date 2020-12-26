Pfizer’s Vaccine Shipment Arrives in Spain after spending the night in Lerma (Burgos).

The very first vaccine to be administered on Spanish territory will be in Guadalajara on Sunday, Dec. 27, according to sources in the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha. The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine travelled to a logistics centre in Guadalajara after spending the night at the Civil Guard headquarters in Lerma (Burgos).

It was on Christmas Day when the first truck crossed the border, and, escorted by a patrol of the Guardia Civil, went straight to the headquarters of the Lerma armed institute, in Burgos.

The Pfizer consignment then spent the night in these facilities and first thing in the morning, around 7.30, arrived at a logistics centre in Guadalajara, from where it is planned that doses of the vaccine will be distributed to other parts of Spain. It will be at 8.30 am Sunday when the first Spaniards will make history for the country and receive the vaccine: an elderly person and a worker from the Los Olmos nursing home, in the Guadalajara capital of Efe have been chosen.

After that, regions will receive weekly deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine every Monday. The Spanish Health Ministry has drafted a list of priority groups who will have early access to the double-dose treatment, beginning with residents and workers of care facilities and frontline healthcare personnel.

Several regional health chiefs unveiled more details about the vaccination plan, which will also be discussed at a meeting of the central and regional health authorities known as the Inter-territorial Council of the National Healthcare System.

Spain’s Andalucía will receive 1,980 doses on Sunday, Dec. 27, according to the health chief Jesús Aguirre. Two storage sites have been set up in Seville and Granada, and from there they will be distributed to over 40 primary healthcare centres and 37 hospitals. “We have 178 vaccination teams with over 500 nurses trained specifically to administer the Pfizer vaccine; 73 medical teams will handle senior homes and other long-term care facilities, which is where the campaign will start,” said the epidemiologist Inmaculada Salcedo.

