One Killed In Christmas Homeless Shelter Shooting

One man has been killed and another left seriously wounded after a gunman opened fire in the early hours of Christmas morning at a homeless shelter in Commack, Long Island.

According to police, a man entered the shelter at 12:45am and demanded to see a resident. A relative of the resident opened fire and fatally wounded the visitor. A teenager and toddler who were in the room were thankfully unharmed, but the man who opened fire was seriously injured in the shootout.

Suffolk County police said that they are examining footage from the shelter to try and understand the motive for the shooting.

