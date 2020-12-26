Lost family rescued on Christmas Eve

GUARDIA CIVIL rescued a family of five who got lost on the mountain while hiking on Christmas Eve and had hidden in a cave in Cantabria.

Rescue teams from Cantabria Government, the Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue Team and the Spanish Red Cross, rescued the family from Madrid, which included two men, a woman, a boy of 17 and a boy of six, who were hiking between Arredondo and San Roque de Riomiera when they got lost due to the foggy weather conditions on the Miera mountain.

When it got dark, they took refuge in a cave.

The Emergency Services, 112, received an alert at around 7pm on Christmas Eve and a command centre was set up in Ajanedo to coordinate the rescue operation, which was complicated due to the terrain, the dark and the fog.

The search party was divided into teams, and around 3am, the family was found, with symptoms of hypothermia. They were given dry clothes and First Aid but none of them required further treatment. They were accompanied to Ajanedo by rescuers the Guardia Civil reported.

