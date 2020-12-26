The first delivery of almost 10,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is due to arrive in Ireland today.

Ireland’s Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid described it to RTE as a “momentous day” and “there will be better days ahead for sure”. The first vaccinations are expected to be administered on Wednesday.

-- Advertisement --



It comes as Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that a more contagious strain of the virus has been found in Irish patients.

He said the Health Service Executive (HSE) is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from Britain and that anyone arriving from the UK should strictly quarantine for a full 2 weeks after entering Ireland.

On Christmas Day, Ireland confirmed 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 with two further deaths.

The country is currently preparing to enter another full national lockdown due to a surge in cases. Restaurants and bars were forced to close on Christmas Eve, despite initial plans to keep the sector running until the new year.

It is hoped that with a vaccine rollout, the country may be able to reopen after its planned four month lockdown period.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ireland Receives First Vaccine Doses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.