WOMAN found unconscious after Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Surrey

A woman was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident on Christmas Eve morning on a country road in Ashtead in Surrey. The victim, whose name hasn’t been released to the media, was found unconscious at the side of the road by a person out walking.

-- Advertisement --



After local police were alerted the victim was rushed to hospital where she is said to be in a serious yet stable condition. Police are trying to piece together details of the accident.

Investigating Officer, PC Emma Davies said “The collision is believed to have occurred between 8:15am to 8:20am.

“If you were in the area and saw anything or possibly have any dashcam footage or CCTV, please get in touch with us.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Surrey”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.