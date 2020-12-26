The singer Beyonce has stepped in and stopped evictions amidst the COVID crisis.

In continuing her ‘BeyGOOD’ campaign to help those in need, Beyonce has donated over 500,000 dollars to help those facing eviction in the US due to lack of jobs, and the turndown in the trade as COVID-19 persists.

-- Advertisement --



A considerable amount of the money donated by the record-breaking singer, whose net worth is approximately 400 million dollars, is said to be in grants for those facing immediate eviction due to job losses.

THESE 5,000 Dollar grants will provide emergency aid to those who most need it, namely the 9.2 million renters in the USA who are behind in rent due to reduced or lost income.

People will be able to apply for these grants from the 7th January Beyonce announced on her website.

Help for housing “Housing Moratorium”, and rent stops today December 26, 2020, in the US and this help provided by the singer will ensure at least 100 families keep the existing roof over their heads.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Beyonce stops evictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.