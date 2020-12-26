AN ANCIENT Roman Fast Food shop discovered last year in Pompeii is to open to visitors when the historic city reopens to the public in 2021.

-- Advertisement --



The preserved Termopolium was discovered by archaeologists in Pompeii, an ancient Roman city that remains one of the world’s best-preserved heritage sites. Situated 23km from the southern Italian city of Naples, Pompeii was destroyed by a volcanic eruption on nearby Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

The thick dust from the natural disaster covered much of the city and preserved it in time, offering an unparalleled insight into the lives of Ancient Romans. Locals to the city nearly 2000 years ago would have bought snacks and drinks from the Termopolium, the ancient equivalent of a fast food shop.

The site is adorned with colourful frescoes depicting the menu’s offerings, such as chicken and duck. Traces of fish, beef, pork, and even snails have also been found on its surface, alongside large terracotta amphoras that would have held wine.

Pompeii Heritage Park’s director-general, Massimo Ossanna, told Reuters that it is “the first time we are excavating an entire termopolium” and called the discovery “extraordinary”. The tourist hotspot is currently closed due to the coronavirus but hopes to reopen to the public in Easter 2021.

Only one-third of the expansive ancient site has been excavated, with historians regularly making new discoveries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ancient Roman Fast Food Shop to Open for Visitors in Pompeii”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.