AMERICAN police are investigating the “intentional” explosion of a parked vehicle in downtown Nashville, Tenessee, that occurred early on Christmas morning.

-- Advertisement --



The southern US city’s police have confirmed that the explosion was an “intentional act”, though have so far not given any details regarding a potential motive for the incident.

Three people were rushed to hospitals in the wake of the blast, which occurred at around 6:30 AM on Christmas morning. None of the injured individuals are in critical condition. The impact of the explosion was felt nine blocks away and sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen across the city. Several nearby vehicles were damaged.

Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director, told CNN it was possible that police officers may have been the target of the “intentional” explosion. Officers had been called to reports of a suspicious vehicle shortly before the car was detonated.

McCabe also said it was unclear whether the explosion’s Christmas Day timing would be factored into investigations, which are being conducted by the FBI and local police in Nashville.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Police Investigate “Intentional” Explosion in Nashville”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.