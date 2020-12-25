Two UK cases of South Africa Covid Strain are very likely ‘the tip of the iceberg’ and the restrictions are too late, warn experts.

THE two recently detected UK cases of the coronavirus strain from South Africa are likely to be the “tip of the iceberg”, according to experts. Banning flights from South Africa, and strict quarantining of recent arrivals may be “too late” to stop the spread of the new variant in the UK.

During a briefing at Downing Street yesterday, Dec. 24, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the new and “highly concerning” strain, called 501.V2, had entered Britain. He urged anyone who has visited South Africa in the past two weeks or been in contact with someone who has, to quarantine immediately.

Mr Hancock claimed the new variant is even more contagious than another new strain detected in Kent and London earlier this month, which scientists say is up to 70 per cent more easily spread. It has led to millions being plunged into Tier 4 at the “eleventh hour” before Christmas, or on Boxing Day, to manage “out of control” cases.

Professor Lawrence Young, a molecular oncologist, University of Warwick, said: “If this strain is as transmissible as suggested by the data that has come out of South Africa, then just identifying a few cases recently, it’s probably just the tip of the iceberg, I suspect. You can identify it in a couple of people… but they’ll be more, for sure. Some cases will be from people spreading it in the UK, and some will be from other introductions from South Africa.”

Prof Young said there is “still a lot we don’t know” about the variant from South Africa, and whether it is more transmissible, or simply been able to grow “in the right place, at the right time”.

