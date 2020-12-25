Two children dead, two badly injured in Christmas morning fire in Detroit

TWO children were found dead and two were badly injured in a tragic Christmas morning house fire in Detroit which led to the mother and other family members to jump from a second-floor window to escape.

The event, described a “Christmas tragedy” by the city’s deputy fire commissioner, David Fornell, saw the tragic loss of lives of a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old who were “burned beyond recognition”.

The Detroit Fire Department said the two children were found dead in a front living room of the two-story house and the 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns.

The 3-year-old was in her mother arms when she jumped from a fire described by an official at the scene as an “extensive fire throughout the house.”

Fornell said firefighters were dispatched to the two-story house on Helen St. at 8.45 am and found “heavy fire involvement.”

“It looked like there was fire coming out of every window,” Fornell said.

Firefighters, who said they had no reason to believe that foul play was to blame for the fire, took the other three children to Children’s Hospital, while the woman was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Speaking about the damage caused to the house, Fornell said: “It was gutted.”

