Selfie competition in Cuevas del Almanzora

CUEVAS DEL ALMANORA’S Tourism department has launched a Selfies competition promoting the municipality.

Participants should take photographs in one of the eight Selfie Points l that the town hall has set up in different parts of the town.

These are;

Castillo del Marques de Los Velez

Town Hall building and Santo Negro

Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion

Canal de Remo y Piraguismo

Villa Anito or Palacete de Garcia Alix

Paseo de Villaricos and Pata del Muelle

Cuartel de Blanquizares

Mirador del Litoral.

They can, if they wish, suggest another Selfie Point which, if approved by the competition committee, will be included in the Selfie Route.

Contestants, who should publish their photos on their Instagam feed or story with the #SelfieCuevas, #TurismoCuevas and #CuevasdelAlmanzora hashtags, should also follow @turismocuevas which should be tagged in their selfies.

The competition committee will award first prize – a book of digital photos and a canvas with one of the images – to the most creative and amusing selfie, explained Cuevas’ Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce.

Closing date is 1.59pm on February 15.

