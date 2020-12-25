THE mayor of Arboleas recently forecast that the area’s towns could eventually become “pigstyes.”

Cristobal Garcia’s warning came during an interview with Cadena SER radio regarding plans for a huge pig farm in neighbouring Cantoria on land adjoining the Arboleas boundary.

-- Advertisement --



Responding to local opposition to the scheme, Arboleas town hall earlier presented its objections to the pig farm to Cantoria town hall.

When these were rejected, Garcia decided to go a step further, detailing to his interviewer some of the arguments that Arboleas town hall would use if the new installation became a problem for residents.

“We have a bylaw going back 25 years which states that pig farms should located be at least two kilometres away from built-up inhabited areas ,” the mayor said. “The law covering intrusive activities also sets a limit of between one and two kilometres.”

Local preoccupation about the proposed pig farm was heightened because it would be 460 metres away from Llanos de Arboleas, Garcia pointed out.

“We shall be obliged to take action,” he declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pig of a problem in Arboleas.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.