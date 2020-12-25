Ron Burkle, a billionaire property investor, has just bought Michael Jackson’s 2,700-acre ‘Neverland’ ranch in Los Olivos, California, for £16.2m ($22m), which is one-quarter of the properties original asking price in 2015, according to The Wall Street Journal.

-- Advertisement --



The property – which is named after the fictional island in the JM Barrie, Peter Pan novel, where children never grew up – has dropped in price from the original $100m, with Jacko having paid around £14.3m ($19.5m) for the Santa Barbara ranch at the height of his Thriller fame in 1987, and turning it into an entertainment complex, with a fairground, a zoo, and many other facilities where he could entertain friends and families.

‘Neverland’ had been renamed ‘Sycamore Valley Ranch’, and undergone a transformation, after the child sexual assault allegations in the 1990s and 2000s against MJ, and he had never returned to the ranch up until his death in 2009, from a suspected drug overdose.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold For £16.2m”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.