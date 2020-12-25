IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD Strengthens Missile Air Defences At Nuclear Plants after Trump Warns Iran



Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas has reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is strengthening the defences around its Fordo and Natanz uranium enrichment sites, known to be two of the key nuclear facilities in the country, moving a ‘Power 737’ missile system into position, as well as Russian SAM air defence missiles, after President Trump threatened Iran following a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Trump tweeted earlier this week, alongside a photo of three missiles, “Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from, IRAN. Now we hear the chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq. Some friendly health advice to Iran, if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over”.

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in response, tweeting this morning, said that Trump “will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out. Last time, the US ruined our region over WMD fabrications, wasting $7 trillion & causing 58,976 American casualties”, stating that any attack would trigger a conflict “far worse” than America’s war with Iraq.

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary Of State, has already accused Iran of being behind the Embassy rocket attack, with US Central Command saying it “was almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed rogue militia group”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.