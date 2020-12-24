SPECIAL Lufthansa Cargo Flight Arrives In UK Carrying Fruit And Vegetables to help stop the threat of a food shortage



A special Lufthansa Boeing 777 freighter flight arrived from Frankfurt into Doncaster Sheffield Airport, in Yorkshire, at around 2pm on Wednesday, December 23, carrying a cargo of 80 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The jet was chartered by a company that supplies supermarket chains, Aldi UK, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and the Co-op, and loaded with produce including broccoli, lettuce, cauliflower, strawberries, and citrus fruits, with a Lufthansa spokesman reportedly saying more of the same special charge flights were scheduled over the next few days.

A Doncaster Sheffield Airport spokesman also said that for January, there was a planned increase in daily cargo flights carrying perishable goods, from three flights a week, up to eight per week, meaning a total increase of around 700 tonnes a week.

The spokesman added, “We are currently experiencing a large volume of enquiries for flights, as a result of border closures, and we are handling additional flights, such as today’s, where possible. Naturally, this is already a busy period for the airfreight sector as a result of Christmas and Covid-19. This planned increase is related to anticipated Brexit congestion, rather than the current issues affecting cargo waiting to cross the Dover Ferry”.

He continued, “These flights are largely non-EU freight that usually travels through the continent. We have seen a general increase in freight traffic in the period since the pandemic began in March by around 40% year on year, up to 30,000 increased from circa 20,000 tonnes in 2019”.

