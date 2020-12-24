Over 100 Killed in Latest Ethiopia Attack

OVER 100 people have been killed in western Ethiopia, just one day after country’s Prime Minister visited region calling for justice.

The massacre occurred in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz region, which has seen a rise in terrorism and banditry in recent years. Armed men stormed the town of Metekel, where they opened fire indiscriminately on locals. At least 102 people have been confirmed to be killed in the massacre, with many more injured.

Reports have also confirmed that the attackers burned down homes, and used knives against victims of their organised attack. Just one day before the incident, Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed had visited the troubled region and called for justice against terrorists.

“The desire by enemies to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines still exists. This desire will remain unfulfilled,” Abiy tweeted on Tuesday along with photographs of his meetings that day in the town of Metekel. He said residents’ desire for peace “outweighs any divisive agenda”.

It is the most deadly attack since a schoolyard massacre killed at least 54 in November.

