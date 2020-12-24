300 essential professionals are set to remain on duty to ensure the safety of the people of Murcia at Christmas.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, has thanked the 300 local police officers, firemen, and Civil Protection soldiers and volunteers who are on duty during Christmas for their commitment and dedication:

“Your moral authority, very high level of qualification and commitment have earned you the esteem of all the people of Murcia.

“The efforts and sacrifices that are being made are not in vain and we will finally manage to overcome this situation. We are counting on you,” he said.

In total, more than 200 police officers deployed throughout the municipality, 40 firefighters on 24-hour shifts and the Civil Protection team remain on duty for the special Christmas Eve and Christmas security arrangements.

During his traditional yearly visit to the Parque del Infante, a fire broke out in a flat in Calle Alberto Sevilla. The firemen immediately went to put out the flames, which spread through the house, although they did not affect the rest of the flats. Fortunately, “no one was affected and the fire was completely extinguished”, confirmed José Ballesta.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Murcia: 300 essential professionals remain on duty at Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.