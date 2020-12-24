Man hired gang of scam hitmen to kill ex-partner

Police have arrested a man who hired a gang of scam hitmen on the Deep Web to kill his ex-partner and make it look like an accident.

THE detainee, from Pontevedra, hired the ‘killers’ for €15,000 in bitcoins, but unbeknown to him they were conmen who had no intention of carrying out the job, only take the money.

Police began an operation, called Hitman Gallego, last November following a report by a British media about scams in Spain through these ‘hidden’ networks.

The suspect advanced the bitcoins to the hitmen under an anonymous name and provided his ex-partner’s photograph, personal details, address and daily routines.

The Homicide group and the Guardia Civil technological investigation team managed to identify the victim and locate the person who had hired the hitmen.

The pair had reportedly been in a relationship for four years previously.

According to the Guardia Civil, the group of hitmen are only involved in scams and had no intention of carrying out the killing, only to charge for it.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the examining court number 1 of Caldas de Reis and is expected to appear in court next week.

